France, Germany warn Russia over Ukraine
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:16 IST
France and Germany on Monday warned Russia against harming Ukraine's territorial integrity amid a large and unusual concentration of Russian toops on Ukraine's borders.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also said in a joint statement they regretted Russia's refusal to meet under the Normandy format.
