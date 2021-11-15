France, Germany warn Russia over Ukraine

France and Germany on Monday warned Russia against harming Ukraine's territorial integrity amid a large and unusual concentration of Russian toops on Ukraine's borders.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also said in a joint statement they regretted Russia's refusal to meet under the Normandy format.

