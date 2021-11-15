Left Menu

Baghpat court orders lodging of fraud case against Sahara chairman

PTI | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:19 IST
A local court on Monday ordered registration of a case of fraud against Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy for allegedly not returning the money of investors from the district.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Preeti Singh gave the order while hearing an appeal of petitioner Anand Kumar, a resident of Gurana in Baraut Kotwali area.

His counsel Somendra Singh Dhaka alleged that some people had invested money in Sahara India's schemes but when the time came to collect the amount on maturity the group refused to pay.

Later, on Kumar's behalf, an application was given to the superintendent of police that appropriate action should be taken against the group and an FIR should be filed against them, the counsel said, alleging that no action was taken.

Kumar then filed a petition in the Baghpat court against 18 people, including the Sahara India chairman, hearing which the chief judicial magistrate ordered the Baraut Kotwali to register a case, he said.

However, Baghpat Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun said no such orders had reached the police so far.

