Left Menu

Burkina attack death toll rises to 32 in security forces' worst loss yet

President Roch Kabore decreed three days of national mourning for the victims of the attack, which took place on Sunday morning near a gold mine in Inata and came two days after another raid in the area killed seven police. The government said it was carried out by unidentified armed men.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:37 IST
Burkina attack death toll rises to 32 in security forces' worst loss yet

At least 32 people, including 28 military police officers and four civilians, were killed in an attack on a gendarmerie post in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Monday, raising its earlier death toll of 20.

The government's statement said the toll was provisional as of Monday afternoon. The attack is the deadliest suffered by Burkina Faso troops since an insurgency by Islamist militants took off in 2017. President Roch Kabore decreed three days of national mourning for the victims of the attack, which took place on Sunday morning near a gold mine in Inata and came two days after another raid in the area killed seven police.

The government said it was carried out by unidentified armed men. Burkinabe forces and civilians are regularly targeted by militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, particularly near the borders with Mali and Niger. The militants' insurgency across West Africa's Sahel region has expanded in recent years, claiming thousands of lives, forcing millions from their homes and wearing down national forces.

The gendarmerie post in Inata had run out of food and been forced to slaughter animals in the vicinity for the past two weeks, according to a memo sent by the post's commander to his superiors last week and seen by Reuters. Another military police unit in the Kelbo rural district in northern Burkina Faso was also attacked on Sunday but the assailants were successfully repelled by soldiers and civilian auxiliary forces, the government said in its statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open - coach; Tennis-WTA calls on China to investigate Peng sexual assault allegations and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open...

 Global
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021