Drug peddler arrested in Jammu
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:58 IST
- Country:
- India
An suspected drug peddler was arrested in Jammu on Monday night after 70 grams of heroin was found in his possession, officials said.
During a routine checking, a police team rounded up the man at the Hazuribagh area of Talab Tilloo and found the drugs on him, they said.
The suspected peddler was identified as Shahid Ahmed of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the officials said.
He was arrested and a case registered, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hazuribagh
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Shahid Ahmed
- Talab Tilloo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PDD signs pact with IIT Jammu for capacity building to reduce transformer breakdowns
Private bank security guards stage protest against salary cut in Jammu
Six judges appointed at High Courts of Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Karnataka
Jammu and Kashmir administration sacks deputy superintendent of prisons and a school principal for alleged terror links: Officials.
(Eds: Correcting slug) Jammu and Kashmir administration sacks deputy superintendent of prisons and a school principal for alleged terror links: Officials PTI SKL AAR AAR