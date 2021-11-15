Left Menu

Drug peddler arrested in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:58 IST
An suspected drug peddler was arrested in Jammu on Monday night after 70 grams of heroin was found in his possession, officials said.

During a routine checking, a police team rounded up the man at the Hazuribagh area of Talab Tilloo and found the drugs on him, they said.

The suspected peddler was identified as Shahid Ahmed of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the officials said.

He was arrested and a case registered, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

