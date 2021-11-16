Left Menu

Tunisia's government says it is committed to implementing deals with UGTT union

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 16-11-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 00:09 IST
Tunisia's government says it is committed to implementing deals with UGTT union
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's government is committed to implementing agreements with the powerful UGTT union, including rising minimum wage, the social affairs minister said on Monday.

Noureddine Taboubi, the head of UGTT union said that the first meeting with the government of Najla Bouden was positive, and agreements will be issued later. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open - coach; Tennis-WTA calls on China to investigate Peng sexual assault allegations and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open...

 Global
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021