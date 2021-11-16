Left Menu

2 maids found dead at employer's home in Delhi

We are investigating the case from all angles, the DCP said.Police said that the crime and Forensic Science Laboratory FSL teams inspected the scene of crime.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 00:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two female maids from West Bengal were found dead at their employer's house in southeast Delhi's Jungpura Extension on Monday morning, police said.

The two women -- aged 35 and 40 -- hailed from Darjeeling in West Bengal and had been living in the staff quarters of the house since they started working there as maids in June, they said.

Police said no injury marks were present on the body of any of the deceased but the cause of death will be clear only after post-mortem.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said a PCR call was received at 9.45 am regarding two maids lying unconscious in a house at Jungpura Extension here.

When the police went to the spot and met the caller, she told them that the two maids were lying dead in the house, the DCP said.

According to police, the owner of the house was sleeping on the ground floor while the two women stayed on the first floor and allegedly the hands and legs of the deceased were tied. Nothing has been taken from the house.

''A case has been registered under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is in premature stage. We are investigating the case from all angles,'' the DCP said.

Police said that the crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams inspected the scene of crime. The bodies were preserved in the mortuary of AIIMS hospital.

