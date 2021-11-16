Merkel discussed aid for refugees at EU-Belarus border in phone call with Lukashenko -German govt spokesperson

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko held a phone call on Monday to discuss humanitarian aid for refugees and migrants stranded at the EU-Belarus border, a German government spokesperson said.

"The Chancellor and Mr. Lukashenko spoke about the difficult situation on the border between Belarus and the European Union - especially about the need for humanitarian aid for the refugees and migrants there", spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement, adding both agreed to continue their exchange on these issues.

The talks are the first contact between the Belarusian president and a western leader after presidential elections in Belarus in August 2020, at which Lukashenko claimed victory, igniting the biggest street protests in the history of the country.

