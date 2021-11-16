Left Menu

White House hopes any protests around Rittenhouse verdict will be peaceful

Reuters | New York | Updated: 16-11-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 00:58 IST
White House hopes any protests around Rittenhouse verdict will be peaceful
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House has been in contact with local officials ahead of an upcoming verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, a U.S. teenager on trial for killing two men and wounding a third with a military-style rifle during protests last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

The White House hopes any protests will be peaceful, Psaki said. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings...

 Global
3
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open - coach; Tennis-WTA calls on China to investigate Peng sexual assault allegations and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021