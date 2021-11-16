White House hopes any protests around Rittenhouse verdict will be peaceful
Reuters | New York | Updated: 16-11-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 00:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House has been in contact with local officials ahead of an upcoming verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, a U.S. teenager on trial for killing two men and wounding a third with a military-style rifle during protests last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
The White House hopes any protests will be peaceful, Psaki said. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Jen Psaki
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- The White House
- Kenosha
- White House
- Wisconsin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Judge hopes to seat Kyle Rittenhouse jury within a day
TIMELINE-The case of U.S. teenage gunman Kyle Rittenhouse
Prosecution rests case in self-defense trial of U.S. teen Kyle Rittenhouse
TIMELINE-Latest developments in the trial of U.S. teenage gunman Kyle Rittenhouse
Prosecution rests case in murder trial of U.S. teen Kyle Rittenhouse