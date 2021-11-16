Left Menu

White House urges Russia to rein in Belarus government

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2021 01:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House on Monday called on Russia to use its influence to pressure the government of Belarus to stop what Western governments call a migrant crisis that has left thousands of people standing in freezing forests on its borders with the EU. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States was working with European Union allies and other partners on the issue.

"We are still calling on Russia and encouraging them directly to use its influence to press the Lukashenko regime to cease its callous exploitation and coercion of vulnerable people," she said.

