Pentagon says it continues to see unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine border
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2021 01:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 01:57 IST
The U.S. Department of Defense said on Monday that it continued to see unusual military activity and a concentration of Russian forces near its border with Ukraine.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the build-up was concerning and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would meet his Ukrainian counterpart on Thursday.
Kirby declined to speculate about the purpose of the Russian military movements and did not offer further details.
