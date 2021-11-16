Qatar's Al-Jazeera TV says Sudanese authorities release its Sudan bureau chief
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-11-2021 06:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 06:21 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Qatar Al Jazeera TV said on Tuesday that Sudanese authorities had released its Khartoum bureau chief, El Musalmi El Kabbashi.
The Qatar-based news channel reported on Sunday that Sudanese security forces had raided El Kabbashi's home and arrested him, a day after street protests across Sudan against a military takeover.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Port Sudan blockade being lifted for one month
Sudanese ex-ruling party head Ghandour re-arrested - family source
Bashir-era Sudanese ruling party head Ghandour re-arrested - family source
Sudan tribal protesters lift port blockade, week after coup
Britain seeks urgent session of top UN rights body on Sudan