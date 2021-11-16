Left Menu

Qatar's Al-Jazeera TV says Sudanese authorities release its Sudan bureau chief

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-11-2021 06:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 06:21 IST
Qatar Al Jazeera TV said on Tuesday that Sudanese authorities had released its Khartoum bureau chief, El Musalmi El Kabbashi.

The Qatar-based news channel reported on Sunday that Sudanese security forces had raided El Kabbashi's home and arrested him, a day after street protests across Sudan against a military takeover.

