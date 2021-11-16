Japan FM says govt did not arrange Nippon Foundation's Myanmar visit
Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday that Yohei Sasakawa, chairman of the Japanese philanthropic organisation the Nippon Foundation, visited Myanmar, but not in his capacity as the government's special envoy to Myanmar for national reconciliation. The minister's comments came after media reports that Sasakawa was among those who requested Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing to release U.S. journalist Danny Fenster.
Hayashi added that the Japanese government had kept some contact with Sasakawa, but he refrained from divulging details.
