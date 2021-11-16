Left Menu

India reports 8,865 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 287 days

India reported 8,865 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 287 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 09:42 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

India reported 8,865 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 287 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. With this, India's active caseload stands at 1,30,793, which is the lowest in 525 days.

The country's active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and it is currently at 0.38 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. The recovery rate is currently at 98.27 per cent, which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

As per the health ministry, the country has so far conducted over 62.57 crore total tests. Meanwhile, 112.97 corer vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

