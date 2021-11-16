Palghar administration official held for taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an official of the Palghar district administration for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man who had applied for a caste certificate, the ACB said on Tuesday. The 48-year-old accused was a research officer and member secretary of the district caste verification committee here in Maharashtra, it said.

A man had submitted an online application for the caste verification of his son. But, the accused informed the applicant that he would have to pay Rs 50,000 to get a valid caste certificate, the ACB said in a release. The accused later agreed to take Rs 10,000 for the work, it said.

The man approached the ACB, which caught the accused on Monday night while taking Rs 10,000 as a bribe from the complainant, the release said.

A case was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

