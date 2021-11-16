Left Menu

Palghar administration official held for taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an official of the Palghar district administration for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man who had applied for a caste certificate, the ACB said on Tuesday. But, the accused informed the applicant that he would have to pay Rs 50,000 to get a valid caste certificate, the ACB said in a release.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-11-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 12:45 IST
Palghar administration official held for taking bribe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an official of the Palghar district administration for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man who had applied for a caste certificate, the ACB said on Tuesday. The 48-year-old accused was a research officer and member secretary of the district caste verification committee here in Maharashtra, it said.

A man had submitted an online application for the caste verification of his son. But, the accused informed the applicant that he would have to pay Rs 50,000 to get a valid caste certificate, the ACB said in a release. The accused later agreed to take Rs 10,000 for the work, it said.

The man approached the ACB, which caught the accused on Monday night while taking Rs 10,000 as a bribe from the complainant, the release said.

A case was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021