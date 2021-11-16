Nanded drug seizure: Arrested accused to be produced before court today, NCB raids underway

The two accused arrested in connection with the Ganja seizure of 1,127 kgs in the Nanded district of Maharashtra yesterday will be produced before a local court on Tuesday for Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) remand. As per the NCB, raids in connection with the seizure are underway at two places in Nanded.

The NCB is trying to nab the receiver of the consignment in Jalgaon who is said to be a regular offender in drugs cases. The agency is looking into his criminal antecedents and is also planning to raid his establishments in Jalgaon. As per the sources, the accused were using a unique method for smuggling drugs.

For ensuring that links to the original supplier aren't established even after the carrier driver is arrested, the modus operandi of the smugglers included a chain of people. NCB sources further informed that the location where the drugs were loaded is near the Naxal belt of the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and therefore, the agency is also not ruling out the Naxal angle in the case.

"It needs to be thoroughly probed," the sources said. The Mumbai branch of NCB seized 1,127 kgs consignment of drugs yesterday in the Nanded district.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had informed that the consignment was being brought from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra. "This consignment was booked for Jalgaon district but was intercepted and seized in Nanded," Wankhede told reporters yesterday. (ANI)

