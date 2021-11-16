French police are dismantling migrants' campsite near Dunkirk -minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:06 IST
- Country:
- France
French police are dismantling an illegal migrants' campsite in Grande-Synthe, a northern coastal site next to Dunkirk, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on his Twitter account on Tuesday.
British frustration at the number of migrants illegally crossing the English Channel from French shores has resurfaced in recent days after more than 1,000 refugees reached southern England in a single day last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rugby-England coach Jones defends coaching methods, staff turnover
Church of England leader apologises for comparing climate change to rise of Nazis
Buttler's magnificent 101 not out takes England to 163/4 after early setbacks
T20 WC Scoreboard: England vs Sri Lanka
T20 WC: Buttler shines with maiden ton as England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs