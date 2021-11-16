Left Menu

French police are dismantling migrants' campsite near Dunkirk -minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:06 IST
French police are dismantling an illegal migrants' campsite in Grande-Synthe, a northern coastal site next to Dunkirk, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

British frustration at the number of migrants illegally crossing the English Channel from French shores has resurfaced in recent days after more than 1,000 refugees reached southern England in a single day last week.

