Explosion in Uganda capital kills at least two - local TV
Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:23 IST
A blast in the centre of Uganda's capital killed at least two people and set several cars on fire on Tuesday, local television reported.
A reporter on the scene said he saw two bodies. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.
