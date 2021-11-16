Explosion in Uganda capital kills at least two - local TV

A blast in the centre of Uganda's capital killed at least two people and set several cars on fire on Tuesday, local television reported.

A reporter on the scene said he saw two bodies. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

