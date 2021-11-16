Left Menu

Zika cases decline in UP's Kannauj, Kanpur, no new cases reported in last 24 hours

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said that the situation is improving in Kannauj and Kanpur districts as now new cases of Zika virus were reported in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:37 IST
Zika cases decline in UP's Kannauj, Kanpur, no new cases reported in last 24 hours
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said that the situation has improved in Kannauj and Kanpur districts as no new cases of Zika virus were reported in the last 24 hours. According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to seek ASHA workers' help.

"With a continuous decline in Zika virus positivity rate and no new case in the last 24 hours, and situation improving in Kannauj and Kanpur, CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized on testing, tracing and treatment for those who are ill. He also instructed officials to seek ASHA workers' help," CMO. The Chief Minister also directed officials to conduct surprise inspections at pathology centers testing for dengue.

"In view of reported arbitrary collections by pathology centers for dengue testing in some districts, rates should be investigated. Surprise inspections should also be done at pathology centers. Complaints of arbitrary recovery/harassment should be taken into cognizance," it added. Earlier, the Lucknow administration has issued the helpline number of Integrated COVID Command Centre 0522-4523000 and formed 500 teams of surveillance to combat the spread of the Zika virus in the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021