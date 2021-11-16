Jazeera Airways orders 28 Airbus A320neo family jets - statement

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways on Tuesday placed an order for 28 Airbus A320neo family jets at the Dubai Airshow.

Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Rohit Ramachandran said in Dubai the firm order for 20 A320neo and eight A321neo jets was worth in excess of $3.3 billion.

