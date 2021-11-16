Lukashenko says he will hold second call with Merkel amid migrant crisis -Belta
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:46 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he would have a second phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid a push to end a migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with the European Union, the state Belta news agency reported.
Lukashenko said that following their first phone call on Monday, Merkel had taken time to discuss with other European Union nations a proposal by Minsk to resolve the crisis, Belta said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belta
- Merkel
- Minsk
- Belarusian
- German
- European Union
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Angela Merkel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Namibia suspends poultry from Germany, Netherlands after bird flu outbreak
German minister calls for vaccine centers to be reactivated
New top editor at Germany's Bild brings two women onboard
Human rights watchdogs seek German investigation of Belarusian security members
Ukraine's Zelenskiy discussed European energy crisis with Germany's Merkel: tweet