Lukashenko says he will hold second call with Merkel amid migrant crisis -Belta

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:46 IST
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he would have a second phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid a push to end a migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with the European Union, the state Belta news agency reported.

Lukashenko said that following their first phone call on Monday, Merkel had taken time to discuss with other European Union nations a proposal by Minsk to resolve the crisis, Belta said.

