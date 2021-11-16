Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind reaches Chandigarh

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday reached Chandigarh to participate in the centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:56 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind reaches Chandigarh
President Ram Nath Kovind reaches Chandigarh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday reached Chandigarh to participate in the centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College. The President was received by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

The President is on a two days visit to Punjab and Haryana from Tuesday and Wednesday. The President will also participate in the centenary year celebrations of the Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

As per President's Secretariat, the President will also visit Sui village in the Bhiwani district of Haryana on Wednesday, which is being developed as 'Adarsh Gram' by Mahadevi Parameshwaridas Jindal Charitable Trust and inaugurate the public facilities there. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021