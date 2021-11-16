Five arrested after fake fertiliser making unit unearthed in Kota

A unit engaged in manufacturing fake fertilizers was unearthed here and five people have been arrested, police said on Tuesday. Over 1200 bags of fake fertilizers, three trucks, and 500 tonnes of fly ash have been recovered during the police search of the unit in Devriya village on Monday.

On a tip-off that the unit was manufacturing fake fertilizers, a joint team of police and agriculture department officials carried out the raid, Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Monica Sen said. It was found that fly ash and Kota stone slurry were being filled in plastic bags and were being passed off as fertilizers.

The factory has been sealed and five people identified as Jaswant Rajput (24), Nisar Ahamed (45), Ganpat Meghwal (27), Jagdish Patidar and Om Prakesh Gurjar have been arrested, SHO, Mishroli police station, Nand Singh said.

