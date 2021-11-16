Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinians say

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian sources said. Stone-throwing clashes broke out when Israeli soldiers raided the Palestinian village of Tubas before dawn, witnesses said.

The Israeli military said its troops returned fire after being shot at and having an explosive device thrown at them from a car. The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said a 26-year-old man had been "martyred" but stopped short of claiming him as a member. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death.

West Bank violence has simmered since U.S.-sponsored Israeli-Palestinian peace talks broke down in 2014.

