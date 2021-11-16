Left Menu

Delhi Police chief's legal advisor Suresh Chandra resigns

16-11-2021
Delhi Police chief's legal advisor Suresh Chandra resigns
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Suresh Chandra who was appointed as the legal advisor to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has tendered his resignation on health grounds, an official said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said the retired officer was only a temporary consultant and was under contract only for six months. He was almost at the end of his tenure and tendered his resignation on health grounds.

His successor has not been appointed yet, the officer added.

''Suresh Chandra has tendered his resignation from the post of a consultant to work as legal advisor to CP, Delhi on health grounds and the same has been accepted by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi,'' according to an order from the office of the Delhi Police Commissioner stated.

The officer has been directed to deposit all government articles, if any, issued in an official capacity, it stated.

