Husband of slain Kenyan Olympian Tirop charged with murder, pleads not guilty

Ibrahim Rotich, the husband of slain Kenyan Olympic runner Agnes Tirop, was charged with her murder and pleaded not guilty in a Kenyan court on Tuesday.

Rotich, 41, had been ordered last week to undergo a mental health test before entering a plea. Tirop was found stabbed to death in her home in the Rift Valley town of Iten on Oct. 13.

