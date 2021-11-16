Road blocking case: Court to frame charges against Sangeet Som, others on Nov 26

BJP MLA Sangeet Som appeared before a court on Tuesday in a road blocking case, but charges could not be framed against him as his two co-accused were not present in the court.

Special Judge Gopal Upoadhyay has fixed November 26 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Som appeared before the court on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in blocking roads in the Civil Line area while protesting against the deteriorating law and order situation during the BSP rule in 2009.

But his co-accused Virender Singh and Jaipal Singh failed to appear before the court.

According to the prosecution, police had registered a case against Som and three private guards for blocking roads on March 17, 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)