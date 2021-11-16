Left Menu

Road blocking case: Court to frame charges against Sangeet Som, others on Nov 26

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-11-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 14:54 IST
Road blocking case: Court to frame charges against Sangeet Som, others on Nov 26
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Sangeet Som appeared before a court on Tuesday in a road blocking case, but charges could not be framed against him as his two co-accused were not present in the court.

Special Judge Gopal Upoadhyay has fixed November 26 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Som appeared before the court on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in blocking roads in the Civil Line area while protesting against the deteriorating law and order situation during the BSP rule in 2009.

But his co-accused Virender Singh and Jaipal Singh failed to appear before the court.

According to the prosecution, police had registered a case against Som and three private guards for blocking roads on March 17, 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021