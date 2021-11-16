Left Menu

EU's top court rules against Hungary in asylum rules case

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 16-11-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:05 IST
  • Hungary

The EU's top court ruled on Tuesday that Hungary failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law with its rules that consider asylum applications inadmissible on the ground that the asylum seeker arrived to Hungary via a third country considered safe.

Secondly, the Court of Justice of the European Union found that Hungary also went against EU law by criminalising certain activities of providing assistance in making or lodging an application for asylum in its territory.

