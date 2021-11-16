EU's top court rules against Hungary in asylum rules case

The EU's top court ruled on Tuesday that Hungary failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law with its rules that consider asylum applications inadmissible on the ground that the asylum seeker arrived to Hungary via a third country considered safe.

Secondly, the Court of Justice of the European Union found that Hungary also went against EU law by criminalising certain activities of providing assistance in making or lodging an application for asylum in its territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)