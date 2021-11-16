Migrants throw rocks at Polish security services at Belarus border, footage shows
Poland's security services have used water cannon on migrants, footage shared on Tuesday shows, after they threw rocks at them from across the border with Belarus.
Footage shared by a government spokesperson and the Ministry of Defence showed an escalation at the border as thousands of migrants have gathered on the Belarusian side in the last week.
