Migrants throw rocks at Polish security services at Belarus border, footage shows

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-11-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's security services have used water cannon on migrants, footage shared on Tuesday shows, after they threw rocks at them from across the border with Belarus.

Footage shared by a government spokesperson and the Ministry of Defence showed an escalation at the border as thousands of migrants have gathered on the Belarusian side in the last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

