Left Menu

ED arrests IREO Group's Vice-Chairman Lalit Goyal in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of real estate group IREO, Lalit Goyal, in connection with a money-laundering probe, officials said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:18 IST
ED arrests IREO Group's Vice-Chairman Lalit Goyal in money laundering case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of real estate group IREO, Lalit Goyal, in connection with a money-laundering probe, officials said on Tuesday. The businessman was arrested following several rounds of questioning with him at ED's Chandigarh branch for the last four days.

He has been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the federal probe agency. He will be produced before a local court for seeking his remand. Goyal was stopped by immigration authorities last Thursday at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on the basis of an ED lookout circular against him.

Goyal was detained at Delhi Airport by immigration officials and was handed over to the ED. "Goyal is being questioned at ED Chandigarh branch and his statement is being recorded by the investigators in a case of money laundering and diversion of funds of investors," said an ED official.

Earlier, Goyal's name had also appeared in Pandora Papers. A lookout circular was issued against Goyal in a case registered at Chandigarh.

IREO has been under investigation since 2010 over a case involving the violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021