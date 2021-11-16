Left Menu

Husband of slain Kenyan Olympian Tirop charged with murder, pleads not guilty

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:34 IST
Ibrahim Rotich, the husband of slain Kenyan Olympic runner Agnes Tirop, was charged with her murder and pleaded not guilty in a Kenyan court on Tuesday.

Rotich, 41, had been ordered last week to undergo a mental health test before entering a plea. Tirop was found stabbed to death at her home in the Rift Valley town of Iten on Oct. 13, in a case that has shone a spotlight on violence against women https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/two-deaths-shine-spotlight-violence-against-women-kenya-2021-10-15 in the east African country. Rotich appeared in court in handcuffs, wearing a black jacket and a cap. He looked down at the floor for most of the proceedings.

Rotich's lawyer, Joseline Mitei, declined to discuss the details or results of his mental health evaluation. "I intend to put formal application in court for my client to be released on bail," Mitei said.

The bail hearing is set for Dec. 1. Police arrested Rotich in the coastal city of Mombasa the day after Tirop's body was discovered. They said he had been trying to flee the country https://www.reuters.com/article/us-athletics-kenya-idAFKBN2H80QG.

In September, Tirop broke the women-only 10km world record in Germany. She won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 10,000 metres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

