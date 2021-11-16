Sheena Bora murder case: HC refuses bail to Indrani Mukerjea

Left Menu

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, who is the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.Mukerjeas lawyer Sana Khan said they will now move the Supreme Court for bail.Mukerjea is currently lodged at the Byculla womens prison in Mumbai following her arrest in August 2015.This was her first attempt to seek bail from the high court on merits of the case.She had been denied bail on multiple occasions by a special CBI court, which is conducting the trial in the murder case.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:43 IST
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, who is the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Mukerjea's lawyer Sana Khan said they will now move the Supreme Court for bail.

Mukerjea is currently lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai following her arrest in August 2015.

This was her first attempt to seek bail from the high court on the merits of the case.

She had been denied bail on multiple occasions by a special CBI court, which is conducting the trial in the murder case. Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora.

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. The body was burnt in a forest in the neighboring Raigad district.

Bora was born out of Mukerjea's previous relationship.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. He was granted bail by the high court in February 2020. His marriage to Indrani Mukerjea ended during the period of incarceration.

