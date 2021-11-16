Left Menu

EU's top court rules against Hungary in asylum rules case

by allowing an application for international protection to be rejected as inadmissible on the grounds that the applicant arrived on its territory via a State in which that person was not exposed to persecution or a risk of serious harm, or in which a sufficient degree of protection is guaranteed," the Court said in a statement. It also said Hungarian legislation restricted the right of access to applicants for international protection and the right afforded to asylum seekers to be able to consult a legal adviser or other counsellor.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:49 IST
EU's top court rules against Hungary in asylum rules case
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union's top court ruled on Tuesday that Hungary failed to fulfill its obligations under EU law with its rule that consider asylum applications inadmissible if the asylum seeker arrived in Hungary via a third country considered safe.

Secondly, the Court of Justice of the European Union found that Hungary also went against EU law by criminalizing certain activities of assisting in making or lodging an application for asylum in its territory. Budapest has lost several legal cases on migration at the EU's top court since nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban adopted his hardline policies following a 2015 rise in Mediterranean arrivals that caught the EU by surprise.

Orban's government had tightened asylum rules in the following years and has campaigned on a tough anti-immigration agenda, rejecting the notion of a multicultural society. "First, the Court of Justice finds that Hungary has failed to fulfill its obligations... by allowing an application for international protection to be rejected as inadmissible because the applicant arrived on its territory via a State in which that person was not exposed to persecution or a risk of serious harm, or in which a sufficient degree of protection is guaranteed," the Court said in a statement.

It also said Hungarian legislation restricted the right of access to applicants for international protection and the right afforded to asylum seekers to be able to consult a legal adviser or another counselor. "The Court considers that such a restriction cannot be justified by the objectives relied on by the Hungarian legislature, namely the prevention of the assistance of misuse of the asylum procedure and illegal immigration based on deception," it said.

