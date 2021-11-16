Left Menu

UK taxi blast terror suspect identified as Middle Eastern asylum seeker

Our focus is the Rutland Avenue address where we have continued to recover significant items, he said, appealing for further information from the public.Meanwhile, four men arrested in relation to the explosion have now been released from custody following interviews, Greater Manchester Police said.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-11-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:52 IST
UK taxi blast terror suspect identified as Middle Eastern asylum seeker
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The suspected terrorist who was killed in a taxi explosion outside a women’s hospital in Liverpool on Sunday has been named as Emad al Swealmeen, of Syrian and Iraqi heritage.

The 32-year-old is believed to have been an asylum seeker from the Middle East who reportedly converted to Christianity a few years ago. The UK's Counter-Terrorism Police said on Monday that he was associated with two addresses in the city of Liverpool in north-west England.

“Counter Terrorism Detectives leading the investigation into the explosion outside the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool on Sunday 14th November have now confirmed the name of the person they believe to be the deceased from the terrorist incident,” the UK’s Counter Terrorism Police said in a statement.

Senior investigating officer for the counter-terror operation, Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks, said enquiries are very much ongoing.

“But at this stage we strongly believe that the deceased is 32 year old Emad Al Swealmeen. Al Swealmeen is connected to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street addresses where searches are still ongoing,” he said.

“We believe he lived at the Sutcliffe Street address for some time and had recently rented the Rutland Avenue address. Our focus is the Rutland Avenue address where we have continued to recover significant items,” he said, appealing for further information from the public.

Meanwhile, four men arrested in relation to the explosion have now been released from custody following interviews, Greater Manchester Police said. Three men, aged 29, 26 and 21, had been arrested under terrorism laws at the Sutcliffe Street address and a fourth man, aged 20, was detained in the Kensington area of Liverpool over the course of the weekend and on Monday.

''Following interviews with the arrested men, we are satisfied with the accounts they have provided and they have been released from police custody. The investigation continues to move at a fast pace with investigative teams working throughout the night,” said Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson.

“We have made significant progress since Sunday morning and have a much greater understanding of the component parts of the device, how they were obtained and how the parts are likely to have been assembled. We have also recovered important evidence from the address at Rutland Avenue which is becoming central to the investigation,” he said.

''There is a considerable way to go to understand how this incident was planned, prepared for and how it happened. We are gaining a better understanding by the hour but it is likely to be some time, perhaps many weeks until we are confident on our understanding of what has taken place,” he added.

The explosion, which took place outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday, resulted in the UK’s terror threat level being raised from substantial to severe – which means a terror attack is highly likely.

Speaking at a Downing Street briefing on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the blast was a ''stark reminder'' to the public to remain vigilant.

''The British people will never be cowed by terrorism, we will never give in to those who seek to divide us with senseless acts of violence. And our freedoms and our way of life will always prevail,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021