Media has key role to play in vibrant democracy of India: I&B minister on National Press Day

The media is a watchdog and has a key role to play in the vibrant democracy of India.On this day, I call upon my friends from media to make all efforts to curb the menace of fake news and fake narratives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 16:14 IST
Media is a watchdog and has a key role to play in the vibrant democracy of India, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday.

In his audio-visual message on the occasion of National Press Day, Thakur called on the media to curb the menace of fake news.

''National Press Day is a day to reflect upon the role of media and the press in raising the issues that matter to the citizens of India. The media is a watchdog and has a key role to play in the vibrant democracy of India.

''On this day, I call upon my friends from media to make all efforts to curb the menace of fake news and fake narratives. The government on its part has taken measures like establishment of fact check unit at Press Information Bureau which has gained popularity,'' Thakur said.

Greeting the media fraternity, Thakur said the government has focused on citizen centric communication in a language they understand through various platforms they access, be it TV news, radio, social media or online digital media.

''It is our collective responsibility to work against fake news and fake narratives. As we mark the 75 years of India's independence and look towards the next 25 years, let us work together in realising the dreams of every Indian,'' he said.

