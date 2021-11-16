Left Menu

Special Tribunal to hear tender review application of Gauteng hospital

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Gauteng Health Department awarded a tender to refurbish the hospital to Pro Serve Consulting and Thenga Holdings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 16:32 IST
Special Tribunal to hear tender review application of Gauteng hospital
In September, the SIU was granted an order to freeze at least R7 million in the bank accounts of the two contractors. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Special Tribunal is expected to hear an application by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to review an R50 million tender relating to the refurbishment of the Anglo Gold Ashanti Hospital in Gauteng.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Gauteng Health Department awarded a tender to refurbish the hospital to Pro Serve Consulting and Thenga Holdings.

At least 200 to 250 beds – eyed for occupation by COVID-19 patients – were expected to be included in the refurbishment; the hospital's radiology unit was also to be refurbished and new equipment was to be installed in the theatre.

However, major delays and the ballooning of costs to over R500 million resulted in the hospital being unavailable for at least two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital opened 15 months later with only a handful of patients and staff.

In papers filed with the Tribunal, the SIU called the tender process "flawed, unlawful and invalid, and appears to have been embarked upon without any consideration given to the Treasury Regulations and Instructions Notes".

"It is alleged that the appointment of Thenga Holdings was done by a panel whose legal mandate had expired. Even more concerning, reads the [SIU's] founding affidavit, was that there had been no explanation for the increase in the costs of the refurbishment from an estimated R50 million to more than ten times that estimate being R588 [million] as of 18 June 2020," the Special Tribunal said.

In September, the SIU was granted an order to freeze at least R7 million in the bank accounts of the two contractors.

Thenga Holdings and Pro Service are opposing the review application.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021