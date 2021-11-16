Re-opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is invaluable gift for devotees of Guru Nanak Dev, says Sidhu

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the Centre to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday, calling it an 'invaluable gift' for the devotees of Guru Nanak Dev. "Welcome step .... The reopening of the Corridor of infinite possibilities ... invaluable gift for Nanak naam levas ... may the corridor of the Great Guru remain open eternally to shower blessings on one and all .... Sarbat da bhala," said Sidhu in a tweet.

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter the Union Home Minister said, "In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM Narendra Modi government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of the Modi government towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community."

The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev on November 19. The reopening of Kartarpur will assist thousands of devotees, largely Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan. The corridor was shut in wake of the COVID pandemic. The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019 and was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of Punjab recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested for re-opening of the corridor. (ANI)

