Left Menu

U.S. judge to hear House bid to get Trump tax returns

Democratic Representative Richard Neal, the committee's chairman, has said it requested Trump's tax returns to examine how the IRS audits presidents and to consider new legislation. In an Oct. 26 court filing, Trump's lawyers called that rationale a pretext for wanting to search for information that will embarrass Trump.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 16:32 IST
U.S. judge to hear House bid to get Trump tax returns
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. judge on Tuesday will hear arguments in a long-running lawsuit over whether Congress can obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service.

Trump was the first president in 40 years not to release his tax returns as he aimed to keep secret the details of his wealth and activities of his family company, the Trump Organization. The dispute lingers on some 10 months after he left office. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington will hold a court hearing in the case at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).

Trump's lawyers have asked McFadden to dismiss the case, which dates back to 2019, saying the House Ways and Means Committee made an illegitimate request to see the tax returns. Democratic Representative Richard Neal, the committee's chairman, has said it requested Trump's tax returns to examine how the IRS audits presidents and to consider new legislation.

In an Oct. 26 court filing, Trump's lawyers called that rationale a pretext for wanting to search for information that will embarrass Trump. "No one believes that Chairman Neal requested President Trump's tax returns so he can study legislation about IRS audits. No one," Trump's lawyers said.

The case has moved slowly in the courts, partly because the U.S. Justice Department reversed positions. In July, six months after President Joe Biden took office, it released a memo saying the House panel had offered "sufficient reasons" for requesting the material.

In 2019, under Trump, it said the request for his taxes by the committee was based on a "disingenuous" objective aimed at exposing them to the public. The U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled against Trump in an unrelated case about whether a Manhattan prosecutor could see his tax returns as part of a criminal investigation against his business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021