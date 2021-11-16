Param Bir Singh extortion case: Mumbai Court sends 2 cops to 14 days judicial custody
Mumbai's Esplanade court on Tuesday sent police officials Nand Kumar Gopale and Asha Korke to judicial custody for 14 days in Marine Drive extortion case linked to former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai's Esplanade court on Tuesday sent police officials Nand Kumar Gopale and Asha Korke to judicial custody for 14 days in Marine Drive extortion case linked to former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The two police inspectors Nand Kumar Gopale and Asha Korke, who were previously posted in the Mumbai crime branch, were earlier arrested by Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with an extortion case registered at Marine Drive police station.
The duo was produced in Esplanade Court today. Both have been remanded for judicial custody. Nand Kumar Gopale and Asha Korke both applied for bail and the matter will be heard on Thursday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asha Korke
- Bir Singh
- Mumbai
- Marine Drive
- Param Bir Singh
ALSO READ
Anil Deshmukh appears before ED; questions Param Bir Singh's 'whereabouts'
BJP must reveal whereabouts of Param Bir Singh, says Nawab Malik
Param Bir Singh left India with Centre's help, claims Sanjay Raut
Maha govt may have helped Param Bir Singh to escape, could be laying ground for him to seek asylum overseas: BJP leader Shelar
BJP must reveal whereabouts of Param Bir Singh, says Nawab Malik