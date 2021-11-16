Left Menu

Bombay HC dismisses bail application of Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of former INX Media co-founder, Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 16:57 IST
Bombay HC dismisses bail application of Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of former INX Media co-founder, Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case. On August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed a special court in Mumbai that it will not carry out further investigation in the Sheena Bora murder case earlier this week.

In a written intimation submitted before the court, the CBI said it will not be investigating the case further. The same has been noted by the court in its Roznama (Daily order). The CBI was investigating the Sheena Bora case since 2015, after taking over the case from Mumbai Police. According to the case registered by Mumbai Police, Sheena Bora was kidnapped and murdered by strangulation in April 2012.

Four persons were made accused in this case, including Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea. Later, the case was transferred to CBI, which had filed multiple charge sheets in this case against four accused. After six years of investigation and at least five charge sheets and supplementary charge sheets, the CBI has now told the special court that they will not carry out further investigation in this case. The trial of this case had started in the year 2017 and almost 60 witnesses have recorded their statements till now. Apart from Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna (Ex-husband of Indrani), and Shyamvar Rai (Indrani's driver) are also accused in the case.

This case first came to light after the arrest of Indrani's driver, Shyamvar Rai in another case in August 2015. During the investigation, he confessed to having murdered Sheena Bora in April 2012 and said that he dumped her body in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. He also told Mumbai Police that Sheena's mother, Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna were also involved in this murder. Later, CBI took over the case from Mumbai Police. After three months of the registration of the case, CBI arrested Peter Mukerjea (third husband of Indrani Mukerjea), for helping Indrani in the Sheena Bora murder case.According to CBI's case before the court, Indrani Mukerjea killed Sheena Bora because she was furious over the relationship between Sheena Bora, whom she introduced as her sister to everyone, and Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea from his first marriage.

Also, according to CBI, Indrani killed Sheena Bora as Sheena was threatening to expose her in public over the fact that she was not her sister, but her daughter. Driver Shyamvar Rai has now turned approver in this case. Peter Mukerjea was given bail by a special CBI court in March 2020. During the trial of the case, Indrani and Peter decided to end their relationship too. They were given divorce by Family Court in Mumbai in October 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021