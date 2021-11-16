Manipur ambush: NDA pays tributes to martyred Col Viplav Tripathi

The National Defence Academy (NDA) on Tuesday paid homage to Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who died in the line of duty during an ambush by militants in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

''His martyrdom will continue to inspire future generations of the NDA cadets,'' a defence release said.

Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of the Assam Rifles, his wife Anuja (36), son Abir (5) and four personnel of the paramilitary force were killed in the ambush by militants in Manipur on Saturday.

On Tuesday, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the 'Hut of Remembrance' in the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla here in the honour of Col Tripathi, the release said. Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor, Commandant, NDA, paid homage to the brave-heart in a solemn ceremony on behalf of the NDA fraternity. All key officials of the academy and representatives of 102 Course NDA were present to pay homage to the deceased officer, it said.

Col Viplav Tripathi was an alumnus of 102 NDA Course, M Squadron. After passing out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in May 2002, he was commissioned in the 2 Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army, the release said. ''Today, as his name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honours in the sacred Hut of Remembrance, his martyrdom will continue to inspire future generations of the NDA cadets. The NDA fraternity offers heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,'' the release said. On Monday, the last rites of the colonel were held with full military and state honours in his hometown Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, while his wife and son were cremated and buried, respectively.

The 'Hut of Remembrance' at the NDA is a sublime cenotaph that commemorates the sacrifice of ex-NDA officers of the armed forces who lay down their lives in the line of duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)