MP: Man rapes, strangles daughter to death in Bhopal district

On their way for cremation on a motorcycle, the accused took the victim inside Samasgarh forest, where he allegedly raped and killed her, the official said, adding that the accused came out of the forest and narrated the incident to his son and the duo returned to the village.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-11-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:22 IST
MP: Man rapes, strangles daughter to death in Bhopal district
A 55-year-old man allegedly raped and strangled his daughter to death as he was upset about her love marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday arrested the accused and his son over the incident that took place in Samasgarh forest area, Ratibad police station in-charge Sudhesh Tiwari said. The matter came to light when a forest guard spotted the body of a woman and her six-month-old baby near Pilota nullah in Samasgarh area on Sunday.

During the investigation, the victim was identified as a 25-year-old resident of Bilkisganj in Sehore district, he said.

The victim had married a man from Sehore about a year ago, and had been staying with her elder sister in Ratibad for the past few days, when her infant son died due to some illness on November 4, he said.

Following the death, the victim's elder sister had called their father and brother for the child's cremation, the official said. On their way for cremation on a motorcycle, the accused took the victim inside Samasgarh forest, where he allegedly raped and killed her, the official said, adding that the accused came out of the forest and narrated the incident to his son and the duo returned to the village. The accused confessed to the crime and said that the family was angry with the victim after she married against their wishes, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered in this regard, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

