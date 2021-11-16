Left Menu

Turkey says saddened by Lebanon-Gulf crisis, calls for diplomatic resolution

Turkey is saddened by a crisis between Lebanon and Gulf states, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a visit to Beirut on Tuesday, calling for a resolution to the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis yet with Gulf states, spurred by a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that prompted Riyadh to expel Lebanon's ambassador, recall its own envoy and ban all imports from Lebanon. "I would like to emphasise that we are saddened by a crisis between Lebanon and some Gulf states.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-11-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:32 IST
Turkey says saddened by Lebanon-Gulf crisis, calls for diplomatic resolution
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Turkey is saddened by a crisis between Lebanon and Gulf states, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a visit to Beirut on Tuesday, calling for a resolution to the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.

Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis yet with Gulf states, spurred by a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that prompted Riyadh to expel Lebanon's ambassador, recall its own envoy and ban all imports from Lebanon.

"I would like to emphasise that we are saddened by a crisis between Lebanon and some Gulf states. We want this issue to be resolved as soon as possible on the basis of mutual respect and with dialogue through diplomacy," Cavusoglu told reporters in Beirut. "As Turkey, we are ready to do what we can on this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021