Turkey says saddened by Lebanon-Gulf crisis, calls for diplomatic resolution
Turkey is saddened by a crisis between Lebanon and Gulf states, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a visit to Beirut on Tuesday, calling for a resolution to the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis yet with Gulf states, spurred by a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that prompted Riyadh to expel Lebanon's ambassador, recall its own envoy and ban all imports from Lebanon. "I would like to emphasise that we are saddened by a crisis between Lebanon and some Gulf states.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Turkey is saddened by a crisis between Lebanon and Gulf states, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a visit to Beirut on Tuesday, calling for a resolution to the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.
Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis yet with Gulf states, spurred by a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that prompted Riyadh to expel Lebanon's ambassador, recall its own envoy and ban all imports from Lebanon.
"I would like to emphasise that we are saddened by a crisis between Lebanon and some Gulf states. We want this issue to be resolved as soon as possible on the basis of mutual respect and with dialogue through diplomacy," Cavusoglu told reporters in Beirut. "As Turkey, we are ready to do what we can on this."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Erdogan returns to Turkey from G20 instead of flying to Glasgow summit
Iran thwarts pirate attack on oil tanker in Gulf of Aden - TV
Mikati says Lebanon faces a 'downhill slope' amid crisis with Gulf - Al Mayadeen TV
Turkey's Erdogan: Biden will do 'his best' for F-16 sale
INTERVIEW-Lebanon says it wants dialogue with Riyadh, not demands about Hezbollah