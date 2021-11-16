Theft suspect died shortly after release by police, family alleges custodial torture

A 25-year-old man, suspected of being involved in a Rs 20 lakh theft in his neighbour’s house and picked up by police here for questioning, died of alleged beating by police in the lockup, shortly after his release.

The family members of deceased Jitendra Srivastava have accused police of torturing him in the lock-up leading to his death soon after his release with acute stomach pain, a senior police official said on Tuesday, adding the victim died during treatment.

The family has demanded strict action against the police, the officer added.

The victim has been identified as Jitendra Srivastava, a resident of Madhavpuram in the Kalyanpur area of Kanpur, he said, adding Shrivastava had been working in Delhi as a labourer and was back home to celebrate Diwali.

Kanpur's Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) B B G T S Murthy said Srivastava was taken to the Panki road police post on Sunday for interrogation in the case of house robbery.

He was suspected of stealing valuables during the Diwali festival, he added.

The aggrieved family members have alleged that police personnel, including the police post in-charge, beat him up badly during the questioning after which his condition deteriorated, the DCP said.

On Monday evening, police personnel allegedly handed over Jitendra to his family after he developed severe stomach pain. He was taken to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital where he succumbed during treatment later in the night.

The bereaved family members were assured of justice after which they performed the last rites on Tuesday, the DCP said.

An inquiry has been ordered into the matter and action would be taken on the basis of facts, the DCP said, adding the family members have been asked to give a written complaint of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)