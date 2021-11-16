Putin, Lukashenko discuss Belarus-Poland border crisis -TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Poland by phone on Tuesday, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.
Russia is a close ally of Belarus, which the European Union has accused of mounting a hybrid attack against it by flying in thousands of migrants and pushing them to cross the border illegally.
