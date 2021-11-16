Left Menu

Kuwait crown prince tasked with appointing prime minister, says decree

Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 18:02 IST
Kuwait's crown prince will appoint the prime minister under responsibilities temporarily handed over to him by the ruling emir, who earlier this week accepted the government's resignation, according to a decree published on Tuesday.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, who on Monday asked his half brother and designated successor to take over some constitutional duties, also authorised Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah to issue laws and decrees.

