Kuwait crown prince tasked with appointing prime minister, says decree
Kuwait's crown prince will appoint the prime minister under responsibilities temporarily handed over to him by the ruling emir, who earlier this week accepted the government's resignation, according to a decree published on Tuesday.
Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, who on Monday asked his half brother and designated successor to take over some constitutional duties, also authorised Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah to issue laws and decrees.
