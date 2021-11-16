Left Menu

Mamata launches 'ration at doorstep' scheme, 10 crore people to be benefited

She requested the ration dealers not go move court objecting to the plan.A section of dealers had moved the Calcutta High Court against the scheme but their plea was junked.At the programme, Banerjee also inaugurated a WhatsApp chatbot for the Food and Supplies Department of the state government and a mobile application, Khadya Sathi Amar Ration Mobile App to help people apply for ration cards and get information about how to do it.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Duare Ration' (Ration at doorstep) scheme, saying it will benefit around 10 crore of people of the state.

Banerjee said her government has decided to enhance the commission for ration dealers from Rs 75 to Rs 150 per quintal of foodgrain.

''This Duare Ration scheme will help 10 crore people of the state. I will request all the ration dealers to make it a success.... Many states are trying to emulate schemes of West Bengal,'' she said while flagging off the programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Banerjee had announced the scheme, under which dealers would deliver ration at the doorstep of the beneficiaries, before the assembly elections held in March-April this year.

She said the government would provide around 21,000 ration dealers with financial assistance of Rs one lakh each to purchase vehicles for delivering ration to people in this way. She requested the ration dealers not go move court objecting to the plan.

A section of dealers had moved the Calcutta High Court against the scheme but their plea was junked.

At the programme, Banerjee also inaugurated a WhatsApp chatbot for the Food and Supplies Department of the state government and a mobile application, 'Khadya Sathi: Amar Ration Mobile App' to help people apply for ration cards and get information about how to do it.

