NC demands probe into Hyderpora encounter
The National Conference Tuesday demanded an impartial and time-bound probe into the civilian killings during the Hyderpora encounter on Monday. Four persons, including a Pakistani militant and his local associate, were killed in a gunfight in Hyderpora locality of Srinagar late Monday evening.
- Country:
- India
The National Conference Tuesday demanded an impartial and time-bound probe into the civilian killings during the Hyderpora encounter on Monday. Four persons, including a Pakistani militant and his local associate, were killed in a gunfight in Hyderpora locality of Srinagar late Monday evening. The dead also included the house owner and a doctor, whom police termed terror associates. Their family members, however, have denied the police charge.
''JKNC MPs Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone, and Hasnain Masoodi today demanded an impartial and time-bound probe into the Hyderpora civilian Killings and demands of bereaved families should be heard and respected,'' a spokesman of the party said in a one-line statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Farooq Abdullah
- Hasnain Masoodi
- Srinagar
- Pakistani
- Hyderpora
- Mohammad Akbar Lone
ALSO READ
Go First signs pact with UAE-based Lulu Group to transport cargo from Srinagar to Sharjah
Farooq Abdullah felicitates J&K students who cleared NEET
J-K: Fee regulation committee calls for inquiry into financial affairs of pvt school in Srinagar
Awareness camp on mental health organized in J-K's Srinagar
Pakistan refuses use of its airspace for Srinagar-Sharjah flight; Omar says 'unfortunate', Mehbooba blames Centre