NC demands probe into Hyderpora encounter

The National Conference Tuesday demanded an impartial and time-bound probe into the civilian killings during the Hyderpora encounter on Monday. Four persons, including a Pakistani militant and his local associate, were killed in a gunfight in Hyderpora locality of Srinagar late Monday evening. The dead also included the house owner and a doctor, whom police termed terror associates. Their family members, however, have denied the police charge.

''JKNC MPs Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone, and Hasnain Masoodi today demanded an impartial and time-bound probe into the Hyderpora civilian Killings and demands of bereaved families should be heard and respected,'' a spokesman of the party said in a one-line statement.

