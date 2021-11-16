COVID-19: 25 Aurangabad villages to get extra funds for vaccination
Collector Sunil Chavan said on Tuesday.Chavan toured rural parts of the district to take stock of the pandemic and the progress in vaccination. He also asked officials to ensure 700 sugarcane labourers working in Galle Borgaon village are vaccinated against COVID-19, an official said.
Twenty-five villages in Aurangabad in Maharashtra will get additional funds to complete the COVID-19 vaccination process. Collector Sunil Chavan said on Tuesday.
Chavan toured rural parts of the district to take stock of the pandemic and the progress in vaccination. ''He visited Galle Borgaon, Verul, Talavwadi, Shulibhanjan. He also asked officials to ensure 700 sugarcane labourers working in Galle Borgaon village are vaccinated against COVID-19,'' an official said.
