Armenia reports casualties in clashes with Azerbaijan- TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 18:36 IST
Armenia suffered casualties and lost two combat positions during clashes with Azerbaijan's forces, Russia's TASS news agency cited the Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday.
Seperately, Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said it had suppressed an Armenian counter-attack.
Armenia earlier on Tuesday asked Russia to help defend its territorial sovereignty against Azerbaijan and said a heavy border clash between Azeri and Armenian forces was underway.
