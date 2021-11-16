Nexus between two TN police inspectors and brothels, case filed

A case has been registered against two police inspectors here under the Prevention of Corruption Act for getting 'pecuniary advantages' from those who operated brothels, police said here on Tuesday. The two police inspectors, while serving in the anti-vice wing in 2018 had allegedly allowed some people to run brothels and in turn ''obtained pecuniary advantages from the brothel-keepers,'' the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said.

Searches were held in the premises of the two inspectors, who are now holding portfolios of crime and law and order, in two different police stations here. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and a probe is on, police said.

